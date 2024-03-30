Centrepoint Unveils New Ramadan Collection

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Centrepoint, the region's largest fashion retailer, unveiled its spectacular Ramadan collection. Taking guests through the latest Ramadan offerings at Centrepoint under the theme“Ramadan: between Two Moons”.

Centrepoint's Ramadan collection inspired a sense of empowerment between customers and the iconic symbol of the holy month.





The glamorous event combined fashion, fun, music and food was attended by over 300 leading influencers, media personalities, top Centrepoint customers, as well as VIP customers and friends of Centrepoint who enjoyed an exclusive reception and launch of the Ramadan Collection.

Among the guests were a large number of influencers such as Rajeh Alharthi, Abeer Sinder and more who gathered in the event to celebrate with Centrepoint and be the first to witness the new collection.

The event was graced by the presence of Lebanese fashion designer and influencer Youmna Khoury known as“Youmi”.

The celebrations were brought to life as the evening began with the discovery of the collection launch over an intimate dinner, accompanied by live music as well as an exclusive set up of the new Centrepoint's collection.

The latest collection effortlessly combines elegance, style, and tradition from its iconic brands – Babyshop, Splash, Lifestyle, and Shoemart.

As the night progressed, guests were treated to a spectacular night filled with cultural and artistic activations, from glamorous fashion show showcasing the latest Ramadan collection, to a musical performance by the Oriental Arabic brand, to the Sufi dance and entertaining pieces for flute.

From the intricately crafted attire for children by Babyshop to the sustainable and stylish offerings from Splash, each piece exudes grace and sophistication. The footwear collection of Shoemart includes chic and contemporary styles, while Lifestyle encompasses exclusive beauty collections, stunning jewelry, bags, along with home and fragrance collections for this special season.

