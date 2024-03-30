Cherry Blossom Season Begins In Tokyo

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The cherry blossom season has officially begun in Tokyo, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

The National Meteorological Administration records the beginningof the season on a special "control" tree in the Yasukuni ShintoShrine in Tokyo.

In 2024, the cherry blossom season in the capital began fivedays later than the average. The relevant statistics have beenmaintained since 1953.

Officially, the cherry blossom season in Tokyo begins when thefirst five flowers open on a special "control" tree in the centerof the capital. It is closely monitored by experts from theMeteorological Department of Japan, which has been inspecting allcherry groves since the beginning of March.

The beginning of flowering was predicted for earlier dates, butthe cold snap in recent days has led to a shift in the timing ofthe start of the season.