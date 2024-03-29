Shmyhal: Energy Infrastructure Damaged In Six Regions Following Night Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of March 29, the Russian missile attack damaged the energy infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy, and Chernivtsi regions.

Prime Minister of Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Last night, Russia continued its barbaric attacks against the Ukrainian energy system, causing damage to the infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy, and Chernivtsi regions," said Shmyhal.

He added that in some regions emergency blackouts have been introduced.

"Ukraine needs more air defense systems to safeguard critical infrastructure and ensure the safety of its citizens. This is the primary topic of discussion with our international partners,” said the Prime Minister.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night and morning of March 29, Russians attacked 10 regions of Ukraine, damaging energy infrastructure, civilian facilities, private homes, and causing casualties.

