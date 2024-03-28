IPL 2024: RCB V KKR Overall Head-To-Head; When And Where To Watch

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 29 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 Match 10 on Friday. Both the teams have won their respective opening matches of the season.

RCB has already registered its first victory of the season against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and is eyeing a second consecutive win to boost themselves ahead in the points table. KKR won their first match of the IP 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home.

The two teams have come up against each other in 32 matches in the tournament with the KKR having the upper hand. Even in their last five encounters, Kolkata has maintained a dominant record, winning four out of the five matches against RCB.

RCB v KKR Head-to-Head 32 matches:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 18

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 14

RCB v KKR Match time: The Match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

RCB v KKR match venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live broadcast of RCB v KKR match on television in India: RCB v KKR match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of RCB v KKR will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru : Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Tom Curran, Reece Topley

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh , Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Anukul Roy, Srikar Bharat, Dushmantha Chameera