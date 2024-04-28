Legendary Moulin Rouge cabaret agonizes damage in Paris

(MENAFN) In the early hours of Thursday morning, the iconic Moulin Rouge cabaret in Paris experienced an unexpected incident as the blades of its distinctive windmill collapsed, according to reports from the local fire department. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as a result of the incident.



Established in 1889, the Moulin Rouge, which translates to "Red Mill" in English, holds a significant place in the cultural fabric of Paris and is renowned as one of the city's major tourist attractions. It gained international fame as the birthplace of the can-can dance, with its extravagant shows playing a pivotal role in popularizing cabaret entertainment across Europe and beyond.



This recent incident marks a rare instance of damage to the historic venue, with the only previous notable event being a devastating fire that swept through the building in 1915. The collapse of the windmill blades on Thursday caused damage to the illuminated sign bearing the name of the cabaret, specifically affecting the first three letters.



Details surrounding the cause of the incident remain unclear, prompting speculation and concern among observers. A spokesperson for the Moulin Rouge revealed that the blades fell between 2 am and 3 am, following the conclusion of the last show of the evening.



Despite routine checks conducted by the cabaret's technical teams, which reportedly did not identify any issues with the windmill mechanism, the unexpected collapse has raised questions about the structural integrity of the iconic landmark. Authorities and experts are expected to conduct thorough investigations to determine the underlying cause of the incident and assess any necessary safety measures to prevent future occurrences.

