Mazda Production And Sales Results For February 2024


3/28/2024 11:29:30 PM

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Mazda Production and Sales Results for February 2024

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Mar 29, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for February 2024 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production

Mazda's domestic production volume in February 2024 decreased 9.4% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in February 2024]

CX-5: 29,357 units (up 4.1% year on year)
MAZDA3: 8,082 units (down 23.2%)
CX-30: 7,342 units (down 12.4%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in February 2024 increased 9.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production key models in February 2024]

CX-30: 13,443 units (up 6.9% year on year)
CX-50: 8,929 units (up 115.6%)
MAZDA3: 4,663 units (down 24.4%)

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda's domestic sales volume in February 2024 decreased 25.5% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles's registered vehicle market share was 4.1% (down 1.1 points year on year), with a 3.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 1.0 points) and a 3.7% total market share (down 0.3 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in February 2024]

CX-5: 1,541 units (up 27.4% year on year)
CX-3: 1,415 units (up 115.4%)
CX-30: 1,336 units (down 39.7%)

III. Exports

Mazda's export volume in February 2024 decreased 7.1% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, and Oceania.

[Exports of key models in February 2024]

CX-5: 27,899 units (up 9.4% year on year)
MAZDA3: 7,312 units (down 17.6%)
CX-30: 5,142 units (up 2.7%)

IV. Global Sales

Mazda's global sales volume in February 2024 decreased 0.8% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan and Europe.

[Global sales of key models in February 2024]

CX-5: 24,850 units (down 7.5% year on year)
CX-30: 20,401 units (up 27.6%)
MAZDA3: 13,840 units (up 11.6%)

