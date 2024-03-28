(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Mazda Production and Sales Results for February 2024
HIROSHIMA, Japan, Mar 29, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for February 2024 are summarized below.
I. Production
1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in February 2024 decreased 9.4% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in February 2024]
| CX-5:
| 29,357 units
| (up 4.1% year on year)
| MAZDA3:
| 8,082 units
| (down 23.2%)
| CX-30:
| 7,342 units
| (down 12.4%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in February 2024 increased 9.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production key models in February 2024]
| CX-30:
| 13,443 units
| (up 6.9% year on year)
| CX-50:
| 8,929 units
| (up 115.6%)
| MAZDA3:
| 4,663 units
| (down 24.4%)
II. Domestic Sales
Mazda's domestic sales volume in February 2024 decreased 25.5% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles's registered vehicle market share was 4.1% (down 1.1 points year on year), with a 3.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 1.0 points) and a 3.7% total market share (down 0.3 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in February 2024]
| CX-5:
| 1,541 units
| (up 27.4% year on year)
| CX-3:
| 1,415 units
| (up 115.4%)
| CX-30:
| 1,336 units
| (down 39.7%)
III. Exports
Mazda's export volume in February 2024 decreased 7.1% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America, Europe, and Oceania.
[Exports of key models in February 2024]
| CX-5:
| 27,899 units
| (up 9.4% year on year)
| MAZDA3:
| 7,312 units
| (down 17.6%)
| CX-30:
| 5,142 units
| (up 2.7%)
IV. Global Sales
Mazda's global sales volume in February 2024 decreased 0.8% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan and Europe.
[Global sales of key models in February 2024]
| CX-5:
| 24,850 units
| (down 7.5% year on year)
| CX-30:
| 20,401 units
| (up 27.6%)
| MAZDA3:
| 13,840 units
| (up 11.6%)
