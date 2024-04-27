India Advocates Fair Trade Guidelines For Pesticide Residue Limits At WTO

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 27 (KNN)

India has taken a strong stance at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), calling for the formulation of guidelines to determine default maximum residue limits (MRLs) for pesticides in the absence of international standards.

MRLs refer to the highest legally permissible levels of pesticide residues in food or feed products.

In a submission to the WTO last week, India highlighted that stringent MRLs can act as trade-restrictive non-tariff barriers, disproportionately affecting exporters from developing countries. Currently, there are no uniform international standards governing MRLs.

This proposal comes in the wake of certain Indian exports, such as spices from major brands like MDH and Everest, facing rejections by Singapore and Hong Kong due to MRL-related issues.

India's exports of basmati rice, chilies, tea, and sesame seeds have also been subject to MRLs deemed unreasonable by Indian authorities.

"These trends are trade-restrictive... and act as barriers to international trade, particularly impacting exporters from developing countries," India stated in its submission.

Frequent changes in MRL requirements exacerbate the negative impacts on trade, especially when the transition period is insufficient for developing countries to comply.

India has proposed that the guidelines should be developed in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and Codex Alimentarius. The submission suggests that countries should not rely solely on a 'hazard-based approach' in determining MRLs.

