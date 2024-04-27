MSSIDC, MNLU Mumbai Ink Mou For IPR Awareness In 36 Districts Of Maharashtra

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Apr 27 (KNN)

The Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Ltd. (MSSIDC) and Maharashtra National Law University Mumbai (MNLU Mumbai) have signed an MoU to conduct Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Workshops in all 36 districts of Maharashtra.

This move aims to enhance awareness and understanding of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) among small-scale industries across the state.

The IPR Workshops will educate small-scale industries on various aspects of intellectual property, including patents, trademarks, copyrights, and geographical indications.

The MoU was signed by Smt. Farogh Mukadam, Joint Managing Director of MSSIDC, and Prof. (Dr.) Dilip Ukey, Vice Chancellor of MNLU Mumbai. The collaboration will also play a crucial role in leveraging geographical indications for Maharashtra's products.

Expressing his gratitude to Shri Rajendra Nimbalkar, IAS, the Managing Director of MSSIDC, Prof. (Dr.) Dilip Ukey emphasised that this joint effort would foster innovation, encourage ideation, and facilitate the incubation of new businesses and entrepreneurship ventures across the state.

Smt. Farogh Mukadam highlighted the shared vision of both organisations to empower MSMEs with the necessary knowledge and tools to navigate the intricacies of intellectual property rights.

She underscored the importance of IPRs for the growth and sustainability of small-scale industries, which form the backbone of Maharashtra's economy.

By raising awareness and imparting knowledge about IPR, the workshops aim to empower small businesses to protect their innovative ideas, products, and services effectively.

(KNN Bureau)