Russia Says Proof Show Link Between Moscow Attack Terrorists, Ukraine

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, March 29 (IANS) Russian Investigative Committee has said that it has found evidence connecting terrorists from the Crocus City Hall attack in suburban Moscow with "Ukrainian nationalists".

"After working with detained terrorists, studying the technical devices seized from them, and analysing information about financial transactions, evidence was obtained of their connection with Ukrainian nationalists," the committee added on Thursday on Telegram as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The committee said that it had confirmed data showing that the terrorists received "significant amounts of money and cryptocurrency from Ukraine, which were used in the preparation of the crime".

The committee also noted another suspect involved in a terrorist financing scheme has been identified and detained.