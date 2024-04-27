6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia, No Tsunami Alert Issued

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, April 28 (IANS) An undersea quake with a magnitude of 6.5 jolted Indonesia's West Java province on Saturday night, without triggering giant waves, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The earthquake occurred at 23:29 Jakarta time (1629 GMT) on Saturday with its epicentre located 151 km southwest of Garut regency and a depth of 10 km, the agency said.

The tremors of the quake were also felt in nearby Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, and the nearby province of Banten, as well as the provinces of Central Java, Yogyakarta and East Java, it said.

In West Java province, the intensity of the quake was felt at IV MMI (Modified Mercally Intensity) in Sukabumi town and Tasikmalaya town, and III to IV MMI in Bandung city, the capital of West Java province, the agency said.

There was no tsunami alert issued by the agency as the tremors would not potentially trigger giant waves, Xinhua news agency reported.

Indonesia, an archipelagic nation, is prone to earthquakes because of its position on a vulnerable quake-hit zone, called the "Pacific Ring of Fire."