Gujarat Unit BJP Chief Holds Strategy Meeting In Rajkot

(MENAFN- IANS) Rajkot, March 29 (IANS) Gujarat unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president C.R. Paatil on Thursday convened a meeting with booth leaders and party workers from both city and district levels in Rajkot.

The meeting, aimed at formulating strategies for upcoming electoral challenges, witnessed the participation of several senior leaders.

Those who attended the meeting included Gujarat unit BJP vice-president Bharat Boghra, former Governor Vaju Vala, Lok Sabha candidate from Rajkot and Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, Rajkot city BJP leader Mukesh Doshi, district BJP leader Alpesh Dholariya, Morbi district leader Ranchhod Dalwadi, state Cabinet Ministers Bhanu Babariya and Kunvarji Bavaliya, among others.

"The meeting served as a platform for these leaders to deliberate on party strategies and enhance coordination among the rank and file," a BJP leader said.