Rgo Robotics And Theobroma Systems Unveil New Vision And Computing Solution For Robotics Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) RGo Robotics , a provider of artificial perception for mobile machines, and Theobroma Systems , a Cherry Group company and a provider of system-on-modules and single-board computers for a wide range of applications, have launched an integrated solution powered by RGo's Perception Engine on Theobroma's Jaguar board.

The integrated solution is based on Theobroma's new Jaguar Single-Board Computer SBC-RK3588-AMR. Jaguar has been designed and optimized, in terms of connectivity, real-time processing power, memory and energy efficiency for advanced robotics applications powered by AI and visual perception.

The integrated solution can be quickly and effortlessly integrated into a wide range of industrial robots such as autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and automated guided vehicles (AGVs), as well as professional service robots such as those used in transportation, hospitality and agriculture.

RGo's Perception Engine is fully integrated into Jaguar. Installations on customer platforms demonstrate the groundbreaking capabilities of the joint solution. It can track the robot pose, location and heading robustly and reliably to centimeter-scale accuracy.

It works reliably in dynamic, unstructured or repetitive environments, indoors and outdoors, and on fast-moving machines such as forklifts and tugger carts. The technical advantages of Jaguar together with RGo's software enable robot manufacturers to quickly upgrade to state-of-the-art visual perception.

