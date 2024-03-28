I-League 2023-24: Barboza Hat-Trick Takes Delhi FC Past Shillong Lajong

(MENAFN- IANS) Sri Bhaini Sahib, March 28 (IANS) Substitute Sergio Barboza's second-half hat-trick powered Delhi FC to a 3-1 win over Shillong Lajong FC at the Namdhari Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib on Thursday. Barboza opened the scoring in the 65th minute off a penalty and then added two more goals in the 75th and 90+3 minutes to complete his hat trick. Allan Lyngdoh scored the lone consolation in the fifth minute of second half added time.

Delhi have now gone three matches in a row without defeat for the first time this season. Barboza continued his tremendous goalscoring form from the weekend when he also netted the brace which earned his side a 2-0 win over Gokulam Kerala FC.

Coming on from the bench in the 54th minute, the Brazilian broke the deadlock from the penalty spot 10 minutes later before adding two more in the 75th and 93rd minute. For Shillong Lajong, the consolation goal was scored in the 95th minute by Allen Lyngdoh, who returned to action after a month and netted his first goal of the season.

The result, however, did not change anything in the I-League standings as Shillong Lajong FC remained in sixth place with 31 points, while Delhi FC are still in seventh with 29 points. Lajong will now return home to face leaders Mohammedan Sporting on April 6. Delhi FC will stay in Sri Bhaini Sahib to take on Rajasthan United on April 5.