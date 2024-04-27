Two Russian Missile Carriers Armed With Eight Kalibrs Remaining In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia keeps two Kalibr missile carriers in the Black Sea, with a total salvo of eight missiles.

The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

"There are two enemy warships in the Black Sea, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total salvo of up to eight missiles," the statement said.

There are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov.

In the Mediterranean Sea, there are two enemy warships, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 26, following a long pause, the enemy put two submarine missile carriers, armed with eight Kalibr cruise missiles, on combat duty in the Black Sea.