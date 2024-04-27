Invaders Attack Zaporizhzhia Region 536 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 536 times in the past day.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Eleven settlements came under enemy fire. The enemy launched an air strike on Robotyne. 219 UAVs of various modifications attacked Chervonodniprovka, Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka. 16 MLRS attacks hit Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka," the statement said.

Russian forces shell, injuring hospital patient

In addition, 300 enemy artillery strikes targeted the termites of Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Verbove, Novoprokopivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, and Piatykhatky.

There were 11 reports of damage to residential buildings. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

As reported, the enemy army significantly increased the use of various UAVs.