Iran's President Offers To Contribute To Sri Lanka's Progress

Iran's President Ibrahim Raisi offered to contribute to Sri Lanka's progress and development.

He affirmed Iran's readiness to foster a strong partnership with Sri Lanka and expressed Iran's willingness to contribute to Sri Lanka's progress and development through the provision of technical and engineering services for large-scale projects.

The President expressed these views after launching the Uma Oya project while on a one-day visit to the country.

Raisi underscored that the project symbolizes not only the friendship between Iran and Sri Lanka but also signifies enhanced cooperation, integration, harmony, and unity among Asian nations.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed gratitude to the Iranian President for accepting Sri Lanka's invitation and participating in handing the Uma Oya project over to the people.

“We have to face many challenges when implementing the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project. Both our countries have good experience in facing challenges. So we faced them successfully,” the Sri Lankan President said.

He said that Iran is a country that maintains its own technological development and therefore both countries should strengthen the common points of both countries.

“We are all countries of the Global South. Such projects are very important at a time when the countries of the Global South are establishing their identity and independence.

The Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project, spearheaded by Iran, has played a vital role in providing water to the inhabitants of our country's dry zones. This initiative has instilled a sense of hope among the people for a better future,” he said.

The President affirmed his commitment to fostering stronger ties between Iran and Sri Lanka, moving forward with purpose. (Colombo Gazette)