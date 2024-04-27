General Staff: 94 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 94 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

“In the past day, 94 combat engagements occurred. In total, the enemy launched 12 missile attacks, 76 air strikes, and 83 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas,” the statement said.

Over the past day, the enemy launched air strikes on Volfyne in the Sumy region, and the city of Sumy; Derhachi, Vysoka Yaruha, Lyptsi, Ohirtseve, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, and Vodiane in the Kharkiv region; Serebrianka forestry, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Paraskoviivka, Chasiv Yar, Dyliyivka, Yevhenivka, Lozuvatske, Berdychi, Oleksandropil, Kostiantynivka, Kalynove, Arkhanhelske, Ocheretyne, Memryk, Novobakhmutivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region; Tomaryne and Krynky in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian specialdestroy Russian APC, two IFVs with drones in Donetsk sector

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas, and continues to conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 10 attacks near Kyslivka and Berestove in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 14 times in the vicinity of Druzhelyubivka in the Kharkiv region; Hrekivka and Serebrianka forestry in the Luhansk region; Terny and south of Zarichne in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Novyi, Vyymka, Spirne, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 29 attacks in the areas of Arkhanhelske, Keramik, Ocheretyne, Semenivka, Umanske, and Kalynove.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces continued to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Prechystivka, and Urozhaine, where the enemy attempted to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 17 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers attacked Ukrainian positions three times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy continued attempts to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, Russian forces made four unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses on the occupation forces and their equipment depleting, the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck 14 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

"Missile troops struck two enemy manpower clusters, one radar station, one ammunition depot, three air defense systems, one EW station, one logistics depot," the statement said.