MAIL, A Communication Protocol, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list MAIL, a communication protocol on Solana blockchain in the SOL Zone. For all CoinW users, the MAIL/USDT and MAIL 4x ETF trading pairs will be officially available for trading on 28th March 2024, at 8:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of MAIL, we are launching the“Join the MAIL bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







Introducing SolMail

SolMail disrupts traditional email communication by enabling users to seamlessly send and receive emails utilizing wallet addresses instead of conventional email addresses. This innovative approach enhances privacy, security, and efficiency in communication. It introduces a revolutionary communication protocol on the Solana blockchain, transforming the way users send and receive emails using wallet addresses.

Unique Features:

– On-Chain Token Purchases: The development team actively engages in on-chain token purchases, allowing users to unlock additional features within the SolMail platform.

– MailDrop Feature: Users can send $MAIL tokens directly as gifts via email, with the MailDrop feature requiring a minimum token burn of $1000.

– Competition and Benchmarking: SolMail aims to compete with leading email services on the Solana blockchain, benchmarking against $CHAT and other established platforms.

The Solana ecosystem has witnessed the emergence of innovative applications at the application layer, with SolChat being a notable flagship project. The endorsement of SolChat by Solana founder Toly underscores the growing potential of projects within the Solana ecosystem.

Token Utility, Economic Model and Community Engagement

The SolMail token ($MAIL) serves as the native utility token of the platform, facilitating various functionalities within the SolMail ecosystem. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens launched fairly, the token's economic model aims to ensure equitable distribution and sustainable growth, fostering a vibrant ecosystem.

SolMail boasts a vibrant and growing community, with 13,000 followers on Twitter. The project continues to garner attention and support from the cryptocurrency community due to its innovative approach to email communication.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent MAIL prize pool will be up for grabs from March 28th, 2024, at 8:00 to April 4th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About MAIL

SolMail is a breakthrough communication protocol that enables users to send and receive emails using only wallet addresses. For more information, please visit the official website .