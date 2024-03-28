World’S Largest Green Anaconda, Discovered Weeks Ago, Found Dead In Amazon Rainforest

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ana Julia, the world's largest and heaviest snake, discovered just five weeks ago during the filming of National Geographic's Disney+ series Pole to Pole with Will Smith, has passed away in the depths of the Brazilian Amazon rainforest. The news has sparked both mourning and speculation among scientists and locals alike.

The discovery of Ana Julia, a never-before-seen species of giant Green Anaconda, sent shockwaves through the scientific community. This magnificent creature was a marvel of nature, measuring a staggering 26 feet in length and weighing approximately 200 kilograms. Scientists marvelled at its sheer size, with some noting that its face was nearly as large as a human's.

Initial reports suggested that Ana Julia may have met a tragic end, possibly due to being shot. However, Dutch researchers involved in the discovery have emphasised that the exact cause of death is still under investigation. Professor Freak Wonk shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, expressing sorrow over the loss of this majestic creature.

"It is heart-wrenching to say that the snake, which was as strong as iron and roamed around Bonito for decades, is dead," Professor Wonk lamented. Despite being perfectly healthy and in the prime of her life, Ana Julia's untimely demise raises questions about the conservation of these magnificent creatures. With the potential to produce numerous offspring, her loss is a blow to biodiversity.

While speculation swirls about the circumstances surrounding Ana Julia's death, officials have stressed that no conclusive evidence of foul play has been found. The investigation into her passing continues, with all aspects being thoroughly examined. "There are other Anacondas in the region that are more than 7.5 meters long and weigh around 500 kilograms," shared members of the Waorani people, highlighting the presence of other formidable snakes in the area.



