Umerov Calls For Additional Air Defense Systems At NATO-Ukraine Council Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was held in Brussels in response to Russia's missile attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure. The meeting was initiated by Kyiv.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Mission of Ukraine to NATO.

“On 28 March 2024, an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was convened at the initiative of Ukraine in response to Russia's missile attacks on critical infrastructure,” the report says.

As noted, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov participated in the meeting.

“Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov briefed the Allies about the consequences of the Russian attacks and the response measures taken by Ukraine. Minister Umerov also called on NATO member states to provide additional air defense systems and missiles to protect Ukrainian cities and citizens,” the report says.

As reported, over the past few days, Russian invaders have launched massive missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia. They targeted the Dnipro hydroelectric power station, continuing their terror against the civilian population of Ukraine.