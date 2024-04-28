Jungle Zone Theme Park Champions Social Responsibility With Ramadan Charity Drive

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a resounding demonstration of its commitment to community welfare, Jungle Zone Theme Park, in collaboration with Qatar Charity, embarked on multiple charity initiatives throughout the Holy month of Ramadan and Eid.

Recognising the pressing needs of disadvantaged children, Jungle Zone launched a donation campaign to collect children's clothes and accessories, which will distributed to destitute children through Qatar Charity.

In a true reflection of what the Holy month stands for, the community & residents in Qatar donated generously to the donation drive making the initiative a great success. Corporates also exemplified the spirit of corporate responsibility by supporting the donation campaign.

Apparel Qatar contributed more than 500 branded clothes and Golden Baby Trading, Qatar's leading toy distributors, donated generously underscoring the collective commitment to social welfare.

“Bringing joy to children's hearts is at the core of our mission at Jungle Zone Theme Park. Through our charity campaigns, we're not just providing support; we're igniting hope and creating brighter futures for destitute children in various parts of the world. Every smile we inspire is a testament to the transformative power of compassion and community.” Said Head of Operations at Jungle Zone Theme Park Manas Kumar Ganguly.

Jungle Zone also donated 10% of its sales proceeds throughout Ramadan to support children, particularly orphans. This initiative, spanning from the first day of Ramadan to the last 10 days of Eid, underscores Jungle Zone's unwavering dedication to making a difference in the lives of those in need.

“Jungle Zone's 'You Play, We Donate' campaign embodies our strong belief that success isn't just measured in profits, but in the positive impact we make on the world around us. By channeling the joy of play into tangible support for those in need, we're demonstrating our unwavering commitment to uplifting communities and fostering a brighter tomorrow for all. We would like to thank our customers and the whole community who came forward to donate and support our cause.”

Jungle Zone is Doha's favorite indoor theme park, offering fun & entertainment spanning across 5,600sqm. Serving Qatar since 2003, the popular theme park situated in Hyatt Plaza shopping Mall, entertains more than 300,000 children every year. The family destination caters to children ranging from infants to 12-year-olds.