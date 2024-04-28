Turkish direct investments in Romania surge to USD7.5B

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the vice president of Turkey announced that Turkey's direct investments in Romania have surged to USD7.5 billion.



“Our direct investments in Romania have reached a very high level of USD7.5 billion when the third country investments are included,” Cevdet Yilmaz stated in the Romanian capital Bucharest.



He also noted that among European Union member states, Romania ranks among the top 10 destinations for direct investments by Turkish companies. Furthermore, in the contracting sector, Romania holds the distinction of being the leading country in Europe.



“The figures in the first three months of this year indicate that there will be a very serious increase this year. I hope we will reach USD13 billion, but we aim for a much higher trade volume in the medium and long term,” he declared.



Yilmaz reported that the total trade volume surged to USD10.6 billion last year.



"Romania's geographical proximity to our country, existing transportation facilities, and the presence of businesspeople and contractors operating here increase the potential for trade and cooperation between the two countries,” he noted.



He further emphasized that Romania stands out as one of the countries with which Turkey maintains the highest levels of political, economic, military, and cultural ties within Europe and the Balkans.

