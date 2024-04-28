US economy grows by 1.6 percent in January-March, falling short of market expectations

(MENAFN) In the initial quarter of 2024, the United States, the world's foremost economic powerhouse, saw its economy grow by a modest 1.6 percent, a figure that fell short of market projections hovering around the 2.5 percent mark.



The Bureau of Economic Analysis, in its preliminary assessment, attributed this growth primarily to rises in consumer spending and housing investment, albeit somewhat mitigated by a decrease in inventory investment. Notably, the bureau highlighted an increase in imports, which, as a deduction in the calculation of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), further influenced the quarter's economic landscape.



Reflecting on the preceding period, the bureau recalled a more robust expansion of 3.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023. This juxtaposition underscores a notable deceleration in the pace of economic growth, prompting scrutiny and analysis from various quarters.



Such fluctuations in economic performance can carry implications for a range of stakeholders, from policymakers crafting fiscal and monetary strategies to businesses charting their investment and operational trajectories. Observers may delve into factors driving these shifts, including global economic trends, domestic policy measures, as well as consumer behavior, to glean insights into the trajectory of the U.S. economy and its interconnectedness with the broader global financial landscape.

