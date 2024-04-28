Shura Council Speaker Highlights Qatar's Interest In Cyber Security, Safe AI Usage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim highlighted the importance that the State of Qatar, under the directives of its wise leadership, attaches to Artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security, and setting legal frameworks to manage their use.

This came during His Excellency's chairmanship of the Shura Council's delegation to the 6th conference of the Arab Parliament and Speakers of Arab Councils and Parliaments held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo on Saturday. The conference is held to discuss and issue a draft document for an Arab parliamentary vision for the safe use of AI.

He pointed to H H the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's emphasis on and call for the need to hold an international conference to regulate cyber security in international law at the 73rd and 74th sessions of the United Nations General Assembly held in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Speaker of the Shura Council underscored Qatar's efforts to solidify national cyber and ensure the safety of the state's vital interests by forming the National Cyber Security Agency.

He added that Qatar has supported a United Nations' decision to set a comprehensive international convention to counter cyber security crimes, in addition to establishing the Qatar Computing Research Institute in order to meet local needs and enhance Qatar's leading international standing in the field.

Al Ghanim said that the state has adopted Qatar's National AI Strategy in accordance with the Qatar National Vision 2030, to ensure the country's economic and strategic future.

He stressed the importance of the draft document being worked out, however, pointing to member states' divergence in opinions and positions regarding AI legalization.

Al Ghanim said that AI receives international interest due to AI's impressive role in serving humanity and facilitating life adding that as the case with other forms of knowledge and sciences, AI also poses challenges and risks, particularly with regard to its military misuse which has the potential of threatening world peace and security, something on which specialists are working on understanding and mitigating.

He stressed the need for parliamentarians to work with AI experts and specialists on drafting a comprehensive legislation on the safe use of AI in all fields. Al Ghanim touched on the suffering of the brothers in Palestine because of the brutal aggression that claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people, denouncing the crimes of genocide and forced displacement committed by the occupation forces in the Gaza Strip and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories.

He denounced the international silence regarding the barbaric crimes committed by the occupation forces, and the inability of the United Nations agencies concerned with protecting international peace and security and their inability to stop the brutal aggression and hold the occupation accountable for its heinous crimes.

The Shura Council delegation participating in the conference comprises Members H E Abdulrahman bin Yousef Al Khulaifi, H E Yousef bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hamad Al Mohannadi, and H E Abdullah bin Ali Al Sulaiti along with H E Secretary General of the Shura Council Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud.