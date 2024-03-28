Russian foreign ministry criticizes NATO's activities in Eastern Europe, Black Sea region

(MENAFN) The Russian Foreign Ministry, speaking on Thursday, highlighted NATO's activities in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea region, emphasizing their perceived focus on preparing allies for potential confrontation with Russia. Citing what they termed as militarization activities in the region, the ministry pointed to recent announcements by Romanian authorities regarding significant investments in the modernization of the Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Constanta County.



According to the ministry's statement, Romanian authorities have expressed readiness to allocate 2.5 billion euros (approximately 2.7 billion U.S. dollars) towards the modernization efforts of the air base, with plans to expand it into a military town capable of accommodating the families of up to 10,000 military personnel. The envisioned development includes the creation of urban infrastructure to support the expanded military presence.



Currently, construction activities have commenced in the southern part of the proposed military town, focusing on the establishment of access roads and a robust power grid. The modernization project, if realized as planned, could potentially transform the Mihail Kogalniceanu air base into the largest NATO base in Europe by the year 2040. Notably, the base has been utilized by the U.S. military since 1999, underscoring its strategic significance within the NATO framework.



"The expansion of the Romanian air base is yet another proof that the North Atlantic bloc continues its unrestrained militarization of Eastern Europe and the Black Sea region," stated the Russian Foreign Ministry.



The ministry further mentioned that "the forced enhancement of coalition capabilities is also taking place in Poland and the Baltics."

