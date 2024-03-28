Microsoft intends on prohibiting curvy girls from video games

(MENAFN) Microsoft, the United States tech giant, has unveiled updated guidelines aimed at promoting inclusivity and diversity in video game development, discouraging the use of excessively curvy female characters. Released as part of its inclusivity initiative, the guidelines provide developers with a framework to assess whether their products reinforce negative gender stereotypes and promote inclusivity.



The guide, titled 'Product Inclusion Action: Help Customers Feel Seen,' offers developers a series of questions to consider during the development process, with a focus on creating playable female characters that are portrayed as equal in skill and ability to their male counterparts.



Microsoft urges developers to avoid unnecessarily introducing gender barriers and to ensure that female characters are equipped with clothing and armor appropriate for their roles.



Central to the guidelines is the question of whether female characters have exaggerated body proportions, signaling a move away from unrealistic portrayals of women in video games. This shift reflects a broader recognition within the gaming industry of the importance of diverse and inclusive representation.



Female characters have long been integral to the gaming landscape, with iconic figures such as Lara Croft, Bayonetta, and Ada Wong capturing the imagination of players worldwide. However, the portrayal of female characters has often been criticized for perpetuating unrealistic body standards and reinforcing gender stereotypes.



The updated guidelines come amidst ongoing discussions surrounding gender representation and inclusivity in video games. Microsoft's initiative underscores the company's commitment to fostering a more inclusive gaming environment and promoting positive representation of women in gaming.



While the guidelines aim to encourage more diverse and realistic portrayals of female characters, they also acknowledge the creative freedom of developers to design characters that resonate with their audience. By providing developers with a framework for reflection and decision-making, Microsoft hopes to drive positive change within the gaming industry and create a more inclusive and welcoming space for players of all backgrounds.

