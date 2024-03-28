Taiwan conducts defense exercises amid invasion cation

(MENAFN) In response to heightened military activity by Beijing's forces near the island, Taiwanese forces conducted air defense combat exercises on Tuesday, as announced by Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense. The drills, which involved domestically-made Sky Bow and United States-made Patriot surface-to-air missiles, along with aircraft and navy ships, aimed to enhance joint air defense combat command and control capabilities across all three branches of the Taiwanese military.



The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense stated that these exercises were part of ongoing efforts to address potential threats and to ensure readiness to defend against any aggression. Despite Beijing's claims of sovereignty over Taiwan, the self-governed island has governed itself since 1949, with most of the international community refraining from officially recognizing it as a sovereign state.



Over the years, Taiwan has voiced concerns about China's military intrusions into its airspace and territorial waters. This has occurred amidst warnings from Washington about potential Chinese military action against Taiwan. Last week, United States Navy Admiral John Aquilino and other senior United States officials raised alarms about China's alleged plans for a ground invasion of Taiwan by 2027. These developments underscore the growing tensions in the region and the need for continued vigilance and preparedness by Taiwan's defense forces.

