(MENAFN) In a candid interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell made a striking assertion regarding the West's support for Ukraine, stating that it is not rooted in a genuine affection for the Ukrainian people but rather in the pursuit of its own geopolitical interests. Borrell's remarks shed light on the complex dynamics underlying the international response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.



During the interview, Borrell reiterated the stance that Ukraine was not involved in the recent terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow. He further emphasized the importance of the United States passing a proposed USD60 billion aid package for Kiev, underscoring the strategic significance of supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.



Borrell highlighted the vested interest that the United States and Europe have in supporting Ukraine, framing it as essential to prevent Russia from gaining unchecked influence in the region. Referencing past geopolitical events such as the annexation of Crimea and the conflict in Syria, Borrell underscored the consequences of allowing Russia to assert dominance without opposition.



The European Union foreign policy chief emphasized that supporting Ukraine is not merely an act of generosity but rather a strategic imperative aligned with the interests of the United States and its allies. He stressed the importance of maintaining credibility as reliable partners and security providers to allies, positioning support for Ukraine within the broader context of global geopolitics.



Despite the proposal for substantial military aid to Ukraine facing obstacles in the United States Congress, Borrell highlighted the significant military assistance already provided by Washington and its allies since February 2022. This support has been met with Russian opposition, with warnings of escalating confrontation, yet Western powers remain steadfast in their backing of Ukraine.



Borrell's remarks offer insights into the intricate geopolitical calculations shaping international responses to the conflict in Ukraine, underscoring the strategic considerations driving Western support for the country amidst ongoing tensions with Russia.

