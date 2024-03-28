Bombay Shirt Company Now Open In Seawoods In Navi Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 28th March, 2024: Bombay Shirt Company has opened its 20th store in the country, in the Seawoods area of Navi Mumbai.



Started in 2012 as India's first-ever online custom-made shirt brand, they have since earned great acclaim for their keen attention to detail regarding their customer service and unique in-store shopping experience. To add to their collection of custom-made shirts and tailored bottom wear and tees, they have recently started making high-quality tailor-made blazers, all available at their new store.



This new store has an innovative setup; there are no product racks. Instead, you will see display boxes with mannequins to showcase each category. You can then choose the fabric for your tailor-made shirts, blazers, jeans, chinos & pants. You can even see what the shirt with your chosen customizations looks like on a big screen. The stylists at their stores will help you pick the fabric that best suits your needs, and help you through the entire process.



Founder & CEO, Akshay Narvekar on the new store - "A lot of the people who shop at the 7 stores we already have in Mumbai reside in Navi Mumbai. We hope the new layout of the store is something that works well for the customer by minimizing visual clutter and helping them make an informed purchase based on their needs."

Company :-The Communication Council

User :- Hemani Ahluwalia

Email :...