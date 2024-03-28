Shafallah Centre Opens Art Pavilion For Its Students In THE One Store

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On the occasion of World Down Syndrome Day, the Shafallah Centre, in collaboration with THE One furniture store by Al Mana Interiors, opened an art exhibition to display a selection of paintings created by the Centre's students with autism and mild and moderate intellectual disability and showcase their talent at THE One Doha Festival City.

Reflecting on this significant partnership, Maryam Saif Al Suwaidi, the Executive Director of the Shafallah Center, said:“This collaboration reflects the private sector's interest in supporting persons with disabilities in such productive projects based on notions fueled by the community responsibility.”

“Through its participation in the art exhibition, the Shafallah Center aims to showcase the talents and creativity of the Center's individuals with disabilities and encourage them to develop their talents so they can experience economic empowerment by participating in local and international art competitions. These collaborative events attract all segments of society to discover the artistic creations of individuals with disabilities and help establish their rights within the society.”

Suwaidi recognises and appreciates all efforts made by THE One to support and empower its students and integrate them within the community in a way that showcases their talents and abilities.

Regarding this partnership, Gaby Salomé, General Manager of THE One, shared:“Our alliance with the Shafallah Center through the 'THE Onederpainters' initiative mirrors the essence of THE One's core principles. It is a privilege to bring the incredible talents of these children into the spotlight. Each piece of art now displayed at our stores expresses their unique stories told through their creativity. We invite everyone to come and see the inspiring artworks, support this great cause, and contribute meaningfully to the lives of these young artists and their families.”

The General Manager of THE One emphasised that the art collection is proudly displayed at THE One Doha Festival City, and it will continue throughout Ramadan and beyond. This initiative demonstrates THE One's commitment to philanthropy and nurturing young talents in an inclusive and supportive environment.

“These endeavours reflect THE One's vision that prioritises corporate social responsibility, highlighting its fundamental importance and showcasing THE One's aim to provide an environment that best promotes and includes people with disabilities,” added Salomé.

It is worth mentioning that this partnership between the two parties has taken place in the past; however, THE One worked on expanding the scope of the collaboration and commitment. Several activities and art workshops will be held at the Shafallah Center to further support the young artists, and training will be held to teach THE One's team how to better interact with and communicate with individuals with disabilities.