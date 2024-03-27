Five Panelists, Palestine Artworks To Feature In Zumra's 'After Hardship Comes Ease' Event On March 28

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Zumra Group, led by visionary founder Nasser Al-Naama, is set to host the inspiring event 'After Hardship Comes Ease' on Thursday, March 28, at the Mondrian Hotel.

The event will feature a panel of five distinguished speakers who will share their inspiring journeys of overcoming challenges, in line with the theme of resilience and hope. Their stories of perseverance in the face of adversity promise to inspire and motivate the audience, reinforcing the event's message of finding light after darkness.

'After Hardship Comes Ease' will also serve as a platform to promote artistic expression and entrepreneurialism in support of Gaza, through the 'Art for Palestine' initiative. Attendees will have the opportunity to acquire select pieces of art, with all proceeds directed towards supporting relief projects in Palestine through the Qatar Red Crescent Society.

A gathering of minds, hearts, and purpose- the event starts at 9 pm. Click here to register.