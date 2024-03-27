Cassation Court Upholds Eight-Year Sentence In Attempted Murder Case

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Court of Cassation has upheld a June Criminal Court ruling, sentencing a man to eight years in prison after convicting him of attempting to murder a man and his family in Balqa governorate in September 2022.

The Criminal Court declared the defendant guilty of attempting to murder a man during a wedding on September

29 and handed him a 12-year prison term.



However, the court decided to reduce the sentence to eight years because the victim dropped charges against the defendant.

Court papers said the victim and the defendant were attending the wedding of one of their friends in Salt.

An argument ensued between the two and they threw rocks at each other, court documents said.



“The defendant drew a switchblade and stabbed the victim in the stomach and fled,” court papers said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and survived the stabbing incident, the court maintained.

The defendant did not contest his verdict.

The Criminal Court's attorney general asked the higher court to uphold the eight-year sentence.

The higher court ruled that the Criminal Court proceedings were accurate and that the defendant was given the appropriate punishment.

The Cassation Court bench comprised judges Mahmoud Ebtoush, Nayef Samarat, Hammad Ghzawi, Mohammad Shreiri Dughmi, and Mohammad Khashashneh.