HBKU To Offer New Engineering Courses

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), part of Qatar Foundation (QF), will launch a series of new undergraduate engineering programmes through its College of Science and Engineering (CSE) starting from the academic year 2024-25.

HBKU will admit its inaugural freshman class to these programmes this fall, also including the last batch of applicants to Texas A&M University at Qatar, which recently announced plans to close its campus in Qatar in 2028, a statement from HBKU said Wednesday.

This is in line with QF's ongoing legacy and commitment to fostering human potential and reflecting the steady continuation and evolution of Education City's higher education ecosystem, it was explained.

"HBKU-CSE will offer forward-looking bachelor's degrees across a range of disciplines in the engineering sciences that particularly cover the future needs of the labour market of both the public and private sectors. The addition of these undergraduate offerings also underscores HBKU's consistently positive evolution from a predominantly postgraduate studies-focused institution in Qatar."

Dr Ahmad M Hasnah, president of HBKU, said:“This is another milestone in Education City's legacy. It marks a natural next step in what has already seen HBKU consistently advancing into the multidisciplinary and research-centric academic institution it is today. Our mandate to support Qatar in solving critical challenges vital to national development compels us to always look forward and expand, developing students, graduates, and professionals of the highest caliber.”

Dr Mounir Hamdi, founding dean, CSE, said:“As one of HBKU's longest-established colleges, CSE already possesses a track record of engagement and leadership in research and education disciplines of national and global importance. By adding to its extensive array of academic programmes, CSE underpins a collective dedication to fostering innovation in new fields of teaching and learning.”

