Pres. Erdogan Urges Forcing Israel Into Compliance With UNSC Resolution On Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, March 27 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for more pressures on the Israeli occupation to force it into compliance with the UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire in Gaza Strip.

"Pressure must be increased on Israel, the spoiled and lawless child of the West, for it to comply with this decision," Anadolu Agency (AA) quoted Erdogan as saying at electoral rally in the eastern province of Batman on Wednesday.

Israel has not been able to break the resistance spirit of "our Gazan brothers over the past 173 days despite its barbarism and the military assistance from the West," he said.

Noting that the Palestinians have taught the world "a lesson in humanity, dignity and courage through their epic resistance," President Erdogan said, "We will never hesitate to come to the aid of any oppressed and victimized individual anywhere in the world."

He vowed that Turkiye would "do its part" for the Security Council resolution to be fulfilled.

Ankara will "make every effort" to restore peace and calm in Gaza Strip as soon as possible, the Turkish president added.

On Monday, the UN Security Council voted, by 14 with an abstention from the United States, for a resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan. (end)

fas







MENAFN27032024000071011013ID1108030310