Syrian Army Repels“Terrorist” Attacks In Northern Region: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Mac 28 (NNN-SANA) – The Syrian army has successfully repelled coordinated“terrorist” attacks in the northern regions of Idlib and Aleppo last night, according to the Syrian Ministry of Defence.

In a statement, the ministry said, the“terrorist” attacks, targeting military positions near the towns of Kafr Nubol in southern Idlib and an area in northern Aleppo countryside, occurred during the evening, coinciding with the iftar time, the breaking of the fast during Ramadan.

In response to the assaults, the Syrian army swiftly deployed appropriate firepower, effectively thwarting the“terrorist” incursions, resulting in heavy casualties and injuries among the attacking militants.

One“terrorist” was captured during the operation in the northern Aleppo countryside, according to the statement.

The Syrian army engaged in multiple confrontations with rebel forces, in both Idlib and Aleppo provinces, where various rebel factions, including ultra-radical groups, are active.– NNN-SANA