Russians Hit High-Rise Buildings In Kharkiv, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces have struck a residential area in Kharkiv, killing and wounding people.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"A strike on apartment blocks in a residential neighbourhood of Kharkiv. There are killed and wounded. This is another act of bloody terror against Ukrainians," the mayor wrote.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said there had been two strikes.

"The occupiers struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv twice. The type of weapons is being established. According to preliminary information: there are victims. Civilian residential infrastructure was damaged," he said.

Information is being updated.

As reported, explosions were heard in Kharkiv around 16:00.