Pavliuk: Military Units Withdrawn From Front Line Restore Their Combat Capability

Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this, according to Ukrinform.

"We are restoring the combat capability of military units withdrawn from the combat zone. The first stage includes vacations, medical treatment, and preventive health care. Next, the soldiers will undergo training at training centers. Both basic training for newcomers and professional training for future missions," said Pavliuk.

He added that after the coordination, the restored units will return to the front line to fight the enemy with renewed vigor.

As reported, on March 22, the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, visited Ukrainian defenders undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in Wiesbaden during a business trip to Germany.