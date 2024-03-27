Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard Honored: His Life, His Legacy And His Many Contributions

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) MEXICO CITY, Mexico and LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 27, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Members of the Commission of Culture of the LXV House of Representatives of the National Congress of Mexico paid tribute to the enduring legacy of L. Ron Hubbard by presenting a proclamation to the Friends of L. Ron Hubbard Foundation and representatives of the Church of Scientology of Western United States. The proclamation extended their heartfelt gratitude for L. Ron Hubbard and the“tireless altruistic work performed throughout his life for the benefit of the American, Mexican and Latin American communities in the United States of America, in celebration of the 113th anniversary of his birth on March 13, 1911, and in gratitude for his legacy of knowledge.”







Photo caption: President of the Commission of Culture of the LXV House of Representatives of the National Congress of Mexico, officials, and representatives of the Friends of L. Ron Hubbard Foundation and the Church of Scientology outside the National Congress of Mexico with the proclamation presented for L. Ron Hubbard.

Ron Hubbard is celebrated worldwide by millions of Scientologists, friends, and partners who practice the religion or benefit from secular programs Mr. Hubbard inspired and technology he developed. These programs raise awareness of human rights, combat illiteracy, and provide drug prevention and rehabilitation, and moral revitalization.

Established in Mexico in 1975, the Church of Scientology has been an integral part of the nation's spiritual landscape for nearly five decades. The inauguration of the first Ideal Church of Scientology of Mexico in 2010, situated in the historic center of Mexico City, significantly accelerated the religion's growth in the country.

In a milestone recognition on October 30, 2017, Mexico's Minister of Interior officially registered the Church of Scientology of Mexico as a recognized religion.

And a new chapter in Scientology history commenced March 1, 2024, when officials and community and religious leaders joined Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige and Scientology parishioners, staff and guests for the dedication of the new Church of Scientology of Del Valle in the Benito Juárez borough of Mexico City. An 80-foot illuminated Scientology sign crowns its majestic new 12-story home, welcoming one and all.

An episode of Destination Scientology , an original series on the Scientology Network, shows how the Church of Scientology of Mexico, its activities, and the spirit of Scientology, resonate with the country's unique, vibrant culture. The Network also features episodes of Voices for Humanity on humanitarians who use Church-supported initiatives to raise awareness of human rights and combat illiteracy , crime and recidivism . Since launching in 2018, Scientology Network has been viewed in more than 240 countries and territories in 17 languages.

LEARN MORE:

MULTIMEDIA

VIDEO:

IMAGE link for media:

Photo caption: President of the Commission of Culture of the LXV House of Representatives of the National Congress of Mexico, officials, and representatives of the Friends of L. Ron Hubbard Foundation and the Church of Scientology outside the National Congress of Mexico with the proclamation presented for L. Ron Hubbard.

TAGS: #CommissionofCulture #NationalCongressofMexico #LRonHubbard #Proclamation

News Source: Church of Scientology International