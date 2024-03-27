Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE Updates: HC Denies Interim Relief To Arrested CM, 'Big Expose' Tomorrow, Says Sunita Kejriwal

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE updates: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to interfere in his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy scam case. AAP supremo is likely to be produced in front of the court on Thursday, March 28. Since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested, AAP leaders have been staging protests in the national capital accusing ED's action to be politically motivated. In a press statement, Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal raised questions about the whereabouts of the money from the“so-called\" liquor policy scam Aadmi Party

National Convener Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi Liquor Policy case. A day after his arrest, the trial court remanded Arvind Kejriwal to ED custody until March 28.

Later, CM Arvind Kejriwal moved the Delhi High Court challenging ED arrest and remand in the excise policy case. He also requested for urgent hearing of the petition, which was turned down by the HC. The court is set to deliver its order in the case today, March 27. In his plea, the Delhi CM had sought his immediate release on the account of the arrest and remand by the ED being“illegal\".The Aam Aadmi Party suffered a major setback after its parliamentarian from Jalandhar, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural joined the BJP on Wednesday. As the INDIA alliance is set to take out a Maha rally in Delhi on March 31, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress will also join the protest, after the party announced to go solo in upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, party sources confirmed PTI.

