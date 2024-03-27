Deal Inked To Provide Natural Gas To Muwaqqar Industrial City

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 27 (Petra) - The Jordan Oil Terminals Company (JOTC) and the Jordan Industrial Estates Company inked a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday to provide natural gas to the Muwaqqar Industrial City.The signing, attended by Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Kharabsheh, saw JOTC's General Manager, Hassan Hayari, and Industrial Cities' General Director, Omar Juwayed, sealing the agreement.Witnessed by key officials including Shadi Ramzi Majali and Louay Sahwil, the MOU outlines plans for gas infrastructure setup and management within Al-Muwaqqar, aiming to optimize energy usage and lower costs for industries.Kharabsheh hailed the pact as pivotal for national economic revitalization, stressing the role of natural gas in reducing energy expenses and enhancing industrial competitiveness.Hiyari affirmed JOTC's commitment to diversifying energy sources, highlighting the importance of this initiative in bolstering the industrial sector.Juwayed emphasized the strategic significance of delivering natural gas to Muwaqqar, noting its potential to fuel growth and create thousands of jobs.Sahwil echoed the sentiment, underlining the positive impact of this endeavor on Jordan's industrial landscape and economic development.The move aligns with the government's vision to enhance energy security and support industrial growth, with Muwaqqar being the initial focus, followed by other industrial zones in the future.