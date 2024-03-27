DMK Leader, Ex-Union Min Dayanidhi Maran Files Nomination For Chennai Central

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 27 (IANS) Senior DMK leader and sitting MP, Dayanidhi Maran, filed his nomination papers for the Chennai Central Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday.

Dayanidhi Maran filed his nomination papers before the Regional Deputy Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation, KJ Praveen Kumar.

The former Union Minister of Communications and Information Technology lashed out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking to media persons after filing his nomination papers.

Dayanidhi Maran said that the Union government of PM Modi had failed to ensure the economic development of the nation.

He said that be it COVID-19 or the recent floods, the DMK has stood at the forefront of all issues to assist the people of Tamil Nadu.

When he went for filing his nomination papers, the DMK leader was accompanied by TN Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister, Sekar Babu, DMK MLA, MK Mohan and DMK leader in the Council, N Ramalingam.

Sekar Babu said there was no competition to the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu and added that Dayanidhi Maran was an active MP and had properly utilised funds under the MP Local Area Development Scheme to improve facilities in his constituency.