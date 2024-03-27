Fire Crews Put Out Petroleum Tank Fire In Ramtha

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 27 (Petra) - A fire erupted on Tuesday evening in three petroleum product tanks in western Ramtha but was rapidly combated by fire crews, reported the Public Security Directorate's media spokesperson.The tanks, with a total capacity of 50 square meters, posed a significant challenge in a populated area.The fire crews swiftly extinguished the flames, effectively preventing the fire from spreading to neighboring locations. Despite the potential risks, fire crews ensured the containment of the fire, averting any casualties or further damage to nearby properties, added the spokesperson.Following the incident, authorities initiated an investigation to ascertain the root cause of the fire, ensuring comprehensive measures are taken to prevent such incidents in the future.