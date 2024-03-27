New Rainfall Brings Relief To Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, More Showers Expected

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A fresh spell of rainfall has commenced in various regions of the country, notably in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ushering in pleasant weather conditions and providing respite from the sweltering heat.

The downpour has effectively put a halt to the escalating temperatures across the province. The meteorological department anticipates the rainfall to persist until March 31.

As per the Meteorological Department's forecast, a fresh surge of westerly winds will sweep through the western parts of the country today, gradually extending to cover the upper and central regions by tomorrow. Additionally, the department predicts rainfall across 16 districts of Balochistan from today until March 29.

Furthermore, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, and Dadu are slated to experience rain accompanied by strong winds and thundershowers on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir are bracing for rainfall from today until March 31.

In response to the weather forecast, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a notice to all district administrations to remain vigilant. DG PDMA Muhammad Qaiser Khan has instructed the district administrations to implement precautionary measures in anticipation of the impending rains and snowfall.

Concerns have been raised regarding the likelihood of landslides in the upper districts due to snowfall and heavy rainfall. District administrations have been urged to ensure the availability of both small and large machinery to address any emergencies.