MGD Showroom Inaugurations In India

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Malabar Gold & Diamonds has opened 3 new showrooms in India at Chandni Chowk (Delhi), Kolar (Karnataka) & Puducherry. The 3 showrooms were virtually inaugurated by Malabar Group Chairman M.P Ahammed. Mr. Parlad Singh Sawhney (Member of Legislative Assembly from Delhi) unveiled the Chandini Chowk store; Ms. Srinidhi Shetty (Film Star) performed the ribbon cutting ceremony of the Kolar store in Karnataka, and the Puducherry store, which is the brand's first showroom in the Union Territory, was opened for the public by the Chief Minister of Puducherry, Mr. N Rangaswamy. Other dignitaries, senior management team members from Malabar Gold & Diamonds, customers & well-wishers were also present for the occasions.



