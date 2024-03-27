Secretary-General Receives Tunisia’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 26 March 2024
Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on 25 March 2024 received in his office at the General Secretariat H.E. Ambassador Hichem Fourati, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tunisia to the OIC.
During the meeting, the Secretary-General praised Tunisia’s pioneering role in the OIC and on joint Islamic action.
Both sides discussed issues of common interest and how to enhance OIC-Tunisia relations.
MENAFN27032024005338014459ID1108026514
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.