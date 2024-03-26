Kyiv Hosts Over 400K Internally Displaced Ukrainians - Ombudsman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 400,000 internally displaced persons reside in Kyiv at the moment.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, who spoke at the meeting of the IDP Council at the Kyiv Municipal Military Administration, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"According to our data, there are more than 400,000 Ukrainian citizens with IDP status in the city of Kyiv," Lubinets said.

He noted that, despite the large number of IDPs, there is no support program for such category of citizens in Kyiv. According to him, such a program must be developed, and quickly.

"I have traveled across many regions of Ukraine, and as a rule, a regional program is always created at the regional level, support programs with financial resources are adopted. Has this been done in all regions of Ukraine? No. I, for example, would be surprised to see that there is no such program in the city of Kyiv ", Lubinets said.

He noted that in total there are 4.9 million IDPs in Ukraine. In particular, 2.6 million receive financial assistance.

"Since March 1, unfortunately, we see that a large number, according to our estimates, more than 1 million people, will stop receiving such assistance. We understand that we do not have enough funds to cover all costs. We support the government's actions to verify individuals, which are provided with financial assistance. At the same time, we will be categorically against seeing that the most vulnerable categories of Ukrainian citizens with the status of IDPs do not receive such assistance," Lubinets said.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated more than UAH 156 million in compensation for the free accommodation of internally displaced persons.