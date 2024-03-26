UK Flag Printed On Cover Of Rajasthan Board Workbook, Minister Orders Probe

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 27 (IANS) Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar has ordered an inquiry into a state Education Board workbook that has the British flag printed on its cover.

Minister Madan Dilawar on Tuesday instructed the Director of Secondary Education, Bikaner, to investigate the matter and directed him to take adequate action against those found guilty.

The minister said that objections were raised recently regarding the Class 9 English Remedial Workbook published by Rajasthan State Educational Research and Training Council, Udaipur, on which the British flag was printed on the cover page.

He said it is being investigated at what level the decision to publish this book was taken.