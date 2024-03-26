Arbitragescanner Invites You To An Event In Dubai! How To Start Making Money With Crypto Arbitrage And Blockchain Analysis Tools?

(MENAFN- Mid-East) ArbitrageScanner is the best trading tools for trading cryptocurrency, blockchain analysis and crypto arbitrage. Join us for an exclusive side event in Dubai presented by ArbitrageScanner. Engage in premium networking opportunities with esteemed leaders in the cryptocurrency industry, participate in insightful discussions, and gain access to a plethora of valuable new insights and information.

ArbitrageScanner , a pivotal player in the cryptocurrency sphere, is set to host an exclusive gathering in Dubai, assembling leaders in web3, blockchain analysis, and cryptocurrency arbitrage. Revered as the premier platform for arbitrage and blockchain analysis, ArbitrageScanner boasts an array of success stories and glowing endorsements from satisfied clients.

At this highly anticipated event, attendees will gain access to one of the most esteemed side events offered by ArbitrageScanner – providing cutting-edge crypto tools for cryptocurrency arbitrage and on-chain analysis. Renowned for its excellence, ArbitrageScanner enjoys a distinguished reputation among its peers, bolstered by numerous positive client testimonials. Last year, the team orchestrated three major events in Dubai, Istanbul, and Bangkok, attracting prominent figures from the crypto community.

This year, the event series commences in Dubai on April 17th and 18th. Throughout the two-day affair, attendees will engage in premium networking amidst luxurious amenities, including a swimming pool, fine dining, beverages, and hookah. Admission to this event is carefully curated, ensuring an exclusive audience of VIPs and current service clients.

The significance of ArbitrageScanner events transcends traditional networking opportunities. Participants will explore pivotal topics and gain access to insider knowledge seldom disclosed in mainstream channels. Additionally, attendees will relish the opportunity to unwind in a luxurious villa while absorbing invaluable insights from seasoned market experts.

How can you get to an ArbitrageScanner Event?

This is an exclusive private event where only invited VIP guests and ArbitrageScanner clients can attend. The advantage is that here you will be able to communicate with industry leaders, learn about new strategies on the market from the clients of the service who are constantly earning hundreds of thousands of dollars. You will become a part of the strongest community where you will gain new useful acquaintances, practical knowledge from the best traders and important insider information.

Who will attend of ArbitrageScanner Event?



Traders with over $5 million in capital,

Tier-1 crypto fund owners, major exchanges. Successful clients of ArbitrageScanner who have left the P2P sphere, are involved in arbitrage and are willing to share their experience with you.

You will analyze profitable cases of making money on the market , including those using blockchain analysis. The team and clients of the service will share practical knowledge that will help you competently evaluate the market, find profitable wallets and make money on it.

17-18 April, Dubai | Largest 3-storey villa in an iconic location in Dubai.

To attend the closed side event, you must subscribe to the ArbitrageScanner service. The number of seats is limited, so be sure to book your seat in advance!



Free Pass – free access on the 2nd day of the event. To receive a ticket, you must register online and complete an application form. Important: The number of seats is limited, so book your ticket in advance. In order to guarantee access to the event, we recommend that you subscribe to the service. Access to the event is on the second day. You will have access to welcome drinks and the opportunity to take part in important discussions and learn how to make money from on-chain analysis and cryptocurrency arbitrage. To book your place in advance, please complete the registration form on the website VIP Pass – worth 200 USD if you already have an ArbitrageScanner subscription (Business plan and above). Access to the event – for 2 days , plus access to a private VIP area, unlimited food/drinks and ArbitrageScanner branded gifts.

*We recommend this rate for full access to the 2 day event with all VIP privileges.

VIP Pass – free , with access for 2 days – if you are a media/influencer with a large loyal audience get a ticket, you need to contact the ArbitrageScanner team to confirm your request. You need to publish a video or article about our event. A big advantage for you is that you can place an affiliate link on ArbitrageScanner and earn 50% from each purchase.

To become part of the community and attend any event, all you need is a valid subscription to the ArbitrageScanner service. Not only will you get unlimited passes to events around the world, but you will also have access to the best tools for cryptocurrency arbitrage, analysis and wallet search.

ArbitrageScanner Tools For Cryptocurrency Trading Review

The service's clients highlight the following products:

ArbitrageScanner/Screene r provides cryptocurrency arbitrage solutions, supporting over 60 centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) exchanges. Operating without the need for API requests, it delivers transaction notifications every 2 seconds and facilitates tracking of price differentials across exchanges and tokens different times, 10,000 spreads are tracked simultaneously. You can also see the history of arbitrage spreads. Great for beginners and those with tokens in their portfolio.

There is also a new feature – you can now arbitrage between Spot + Futures, Futures + Futures. How does it work? You buy on the spot market, go short on another exchange, catch the 2-3% difference in the arbitrage, compare prices and get a percentage of funding at the same time. Clients of the service earn from 5-50% of their capital per month. This is a cool tool that can make you a good profit.

Arbitrage Wallet offers services for wallet analysis and extensive search capabilities. During the event, there will be an in-depth discussion on leveraging blockchain anomalies and tracking wallets to generate income. The team will provide a detailed breakdown, guiding users on how to locate wallets belonging to market insiders and top traders, and analyze their investment strategies. With the aid of AI technology, users can locate any wallet, even those created moments ago.

This is the best tool for making money, you just see who and how is making money on the blockchain for specific coins, you can subscribe to these wallets, analyze and follow them: for example, the biggest funds, market makers, market insiders, etc. It is currently the best tool on the market to make money, outperforming all its competitors: Nansen, Debank, Arkham and others.

Arbitrage Message is a cutting-edge tool that grants users early access to breaking news before it reaches mainstream media outlets, enabling them to capitalize on valuable insights and generate profits.

A recent ArbitrageScanner case highlights how a VIP client garnered a remarkable 133% profit on ZRX and an astounding 400% on INJ within a span of three months, utilizing the wallet analysis service. How did the user identify the wallet? Through collaboration with the ArbitrageScanner team, who frequently share privileged insights with their community members via their private student chat. For further details on this and other case studies, readers are encouraged to explore the blog section on the ArbitrageScanner website.

If you're a beginner and don't know much about arbitrage, the ArbitrageScanner team will help you take your first steps in blockchain analysis and cryptocurrency arbitrage. You'll get free training and practical cases to work on, as well as the opportunity to attend an event where you can learn about working strategies in the market. Buy a subscription or try a 1-day trial:

Even if cryptocurrency arbitrage isn't your forte, you can still benefit by becoming an affiliate of ArbitrageScanner and earning lucrative rewards. The project offers a generous referral program, enabling you to earn up to 50% of sales. Your affiliate link remains active indefinitely, ensuring you continue to earn profits each month upon subscription renewal. Withdrawals are conveniently processed in USDT with no commission and no restrictions.

Secure your spot at the premier side event today! Over two full days, you'll engage in productive networking, enjoy quality relaxation, and forge new connections. If attending isn't feasible, we encourage you to explore the ArbitrageScanner service, subscribe, and start earning with the finest tools for on-chain analysis and cryptocurrency arbitrage.

