Bakkt's 2023 Earnings Hit $780M: What To Know

According to its 2023 earnings report, the crypto custody and trading firm saw a revenue totalling $780 million after netting nearly $215 million in Q4, including gross crypto earnings and royalties. The report also explains Bakkt's expectations for 2024, especially an expansion of its product lines.

2023 Quarterly Earnings and 2024 Forecasts

Notably, Bakkt's earnings report (released on Mar. 25) highlighted a significant revenue surge attributed primarily to its acquisition of Bakkt Crypto (previously known as Apex Crypto), which bolstered its gross crypto services earnings. Consequently, the crypto custody firm is poised to expand its operations extensively throughout 2024.

Newly appointed President and CEO Andy Main remarked that in 2024, Bakkt will concentrate on strategic initiatives to enhance operational efficiency, such as broadening its client base, diversifying its product offerings, and judiciously managing operational costs. In addition to outlining its strategic direction, Bakkt provided its revenue projections for 2024.

It estimates a full-year revenue that ranges between $3 billion and $5.5 billion, including gross crypto earnings. Furthermore, Bakkt anticipates its crypto-related expenses will align closely with its crypto revenue, indicating a prospective break-even scenario in its crypto operations.

The top-level executive added that the company's reinforced balance sheet has significantly improved its financial position and dispels doubts surrounding its long-term sustainability.

Bakkt's Amendment Report

Recall that Bakkt submitted an amendment to its quarterly report to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Feb. 7, including a section indicating a possibility that it may be unable to continue operations due to liquidity issues. However, the newly released earnings report indicates no concerns regarding the company's long-term viability.

Thus, Main foresees a promising fiscal year that would boost the pursuit of Bakkt's key priorities and steer it toward greater profitability.