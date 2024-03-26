S&P Progresses, Hoping To Avoid Back-To-Back Losses

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Indexes Recover from Back-to-Back Losses
U.S. stock futures were higher Tuesday morning, as investors tried to resume the rally that took equities to record highs after a decline in the previous session.
The Dow Jones Industrials eked up 4.51 points to 39,318.15.
The S&P 500 index recovered 14.2 points to 5,232.39.
The NASDAQ gained 87.45 points to 16,471.92.
Month to date, the major U.S. stock benchmarks are on pace for their fifth straight winning month. The broad market index is up more than 2% in March. The NASDAQ Composite is toting a 1.8% advance for the period, while the Dow is up 0.8%.
More economic data releases are slated for Tuesday. March's consumer confidence data will be released in the morning. Durable goods orders and the Richmond Fed's manufacturing survey will also provide insight on the health of the manufacturing sector.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury fell a bit, raising yields to 4.26% from Monday's 4.25%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices inched higher two cents to $81.97 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices added eight dollars to $2,206.20.
